Koyambedu link to 19 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 2,432 as 52 new cases were reported from 9 am on Sunday to 9 am on Monday. Out of the total, 150 cases belong to other States. A total of 9,713 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. However, there were no more casualties.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Centre (Health) on Monday morning, 94 patients were discharged from various hospitals after their complete recovery from coronavirus. Guntur alone accounted for 40 discharged patients, Kurnool 28, Krishna 10, Chittoor 5, East Godavari 4, Visakhapatnam 4, Anantapur 2 and Kadapa 1. Another two people from other States category were also discharged, taking the cumulative total of discharged in the State to 1,552. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 830.Among the 52 new cases reported, 19 people visited Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai (12 from Chittoor and 7 from Nellore).

With 15 new cases reported in Krishna and Chittoor district each, the tally in those two districts increased to 382 and 192 respectively. Seven new cases in Nellore took the total count to 157. East Godavari tally increased to 57 with five more cases. The total number of cases in Kurnool district rose to 612 with four new cases. Kadapa total increased to 104 with two new cases. Similarly, two cases were reported in West Godavari increasing the total to 72. One new case each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram took the total number of cases in the two districts to 76 and 8 respectively.

83-year-old father of Kurnool MP discharged

Kurnool: S Sreerangam (83), father of Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on April 25 with acute respiratory problems. Later, he had tested positive for coronavirus. Speaking to the media at his residence here on Monday, the MP said that his father was put on ventilator support in the intensive care unit. “My father has proved that with positive outlook one can win a battle against coronavirus,” the MP said. Appealing to people not to panic, the MP said Andhra Pradesh registered better recovery rate in the past few days. He stated that five of his family members were also discharged from hospital after testing negative. Sreerangam was accorded a warm welcome on his return from Hyderabad.