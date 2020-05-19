STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Migrant woman on her way to West Bengal goes into labour in bus, Andhra cop comes to her rescue

She later gave birth to a boy at a government hospital in the neighbouring town of Odisha.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A heavily-pregnant woman, who was proceeding to her native in West Bengal in a special bus from Hyderabad, went into labour when the bus was near Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border in Srikakulam district, late on Sunday. She later gave birth to a boy at a government hospital in the neighbouring town of Odisha.

At first, the bus staff took her to Ichchapuram government hospital. Witnessing her delicate condition, doctors there referred her to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Hospital in Brahmapur (Odisha), about 35-km from Ichchapuram.

As no ambulance was available, the doctors informed Ichchapuram circle inspector (CI) Vinod Babu about the issue. The officer immediately arranged a police vehicle to ferry the pregnant woman to the MKCG Hospital.  

As the vehicular traffic was blocked at Girisola check-post (in Odisha) on NH-16 at the time, the police vehicle took a roundabout to reach the hospital.

“Just 12 minutes after she reached the hospital, the woman gave birth to a boy in the ICU, and both baby and the mother are safe,” the CI told TNIE. 

The woman, despite being in her nine-month pregnancy, and her husband had boarded a bus from Hyderabad after the Telangana government began shifting of the migrants. 

‘5,572 returned home, 1,400 more to be sent’
Chittoor: Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta has informed that 5,572 stranded migrants were sent back to their home states from Chittoor district in Shramik Special trains and buses.

In a press release here on Monday, the collector said the district administration has arranged shelters at a distance of every 30-km. He added arrangements to transport 1400-1500 migrants to their natives in Shramik trains on May 21 were underway

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Migrant crisis Andhra migrants
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp