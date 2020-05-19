Migrant woman on her way to West Bengal goes into labour in bus, Andhra cop comes to her rescue

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A heavily-pregnant woman, who was proceeding to her native in West Bengal in a special bus from Hyderabad, went into labour when the bus was near Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border in Srikakulam district, late on Sunday. She later gave birth to a boy at a government hospital in the neighbouring town of Odisha.

At first, the bus staff took her to Ichchapuram government hospital. Witnessing her delicate condition, doctors there referred her to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Hospital in Brahmapur (Odisha), about 35-km from Ichchapuram.

As no ambulance was available, the doctors informed Ichchapuram circle inspector (CI) Vinod Babu about the issue. The officer immediately arranged a police vehicle to ferry the pregnant woman to the MKCG Hospital.

As the vehicular traffic was blocked at Girisola check-post (in Odisha) on NH-16 at the time, the police vehicle took a roundabout to reach the hospital.

“Just 12 minutes after she reached the hospital, the woman gave birth to a boy in the ICU, and both baby and the mother are safe,” the CI told TNIE.

The woman, despite being in her nine-month pregnancy, and her husband had boarded a bus from Hyderabad after the Telangana government began shifting of the migrants.

‘5,572 returned home, 1,400 more to be sent’

Chittoor: Collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta has informed that 5,572 stranded migrants were sent back to their home states from Chittoor district in Shramik Special trains and buses.

In a press release here on Monday, the collector said the district administration has arranged shelters at a distance of every 30-km. He added arrangements to transport 1400-1500 migrants to their natives in Shramik trains on May 21 were underway