Shops to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm in Srikakulam

Appealing to people not to look down upon migrants coming from other districts and States, Nivas warned of action against those who ostracise them.

Image of shops being closed used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Monday said people can look forward to some concessions during the fourth phase of lockdown. From tomorrow, provision or grocery stores will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. Fruit and vegetable shops will be permitted to remain open till 1 pm.

Addressing officials at the Collectorate, Nivas stated that electronics, electrical, furniture, stationery shops and gift shops will function from 10 am to 5 pm, while jewellery, footwear, garments and saloons will remain shut.Appealing to people not to look down upon migrants coming from other districts and States, Nivas warned of action against those who ostracise them.

He said the officials are shifting the migrants to quarantine centres and medical teams are conducting the tests. So far, only 14 cases have been registered in the district, the Collector informed.

At present, over 1,000 tests are being conducted in the district daily, he explained. He asked the people to take all precautions for the next two months as well.Joint Collector Sumit Kumar and Assistant Collector Bhargav Teja were present.

