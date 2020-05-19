STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States need greater autonomy, says FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on borrowing limit

Approximately, eight States qualify to avail of the two per cent additional borrowing as they are in a position to fulfil all the conditions.

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Kalyan Tholeti
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday welcomed the Central government’s move to increase the borrowing limit of States but opined that States should have been given more flexibility in spending.

“In a situation like this (coronavirus and lockdown), in a federal system, any State will want to have more autonomy. There are many issues that are specific to States,” he said in an exclusive interview to TNIE.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Sunday raised the borrowing limit of States from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the gross state domestic product.

However, she set conditions for increased borrowing — 0.5 per cent additional borrowing is unconditional, another one per cent borrowing is linked to measurable reforms in power sector, urban local bodies, ease of doing business and progress in One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme.

If States meet the targets in three out of four reform areas, they can borrow another 0.5 per cent.

“We are not against any of these reforms but in a situation like this, States should have liquidity. We welcome the Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus package announced for MSMEs, agriculture and various other sections. But how much do the States get? 0.5 per cent without conditions amounts to Rs 5,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh. That too, it is not a grant,” he pointed out. The Finance Minister is of the opinion that at least 1/4th of the stimulus package should have been specific to states. His reasoning being that there are not many avenues for revenues for States after GST came into force. With lockdown in place for almost two months now, the revenues the State gets from taxes on fuel and liquor too have dried up.

“There is an immediate impact on State finances because everything is shutdown. State GST is almost zero... VAT on fuel etc is almost zero. The State has lost Rs 5,000 crore per month,” Buggana explained, adding that the long-term impact of coronavirus and lockdown would be far deeper.

Approximately, eight States qualify to avail of the two per cent additional borrowing as they are in a position to fulfil all the conditions. Andhra Pradesh, Buggana said, is better placed in respect of One Nation, One Ration Card as Aadhaar seeding is complete in the State.

