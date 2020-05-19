STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temples in Andhra to remain shut till the end of lockdown 4.0

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has clarified that all the temples in the State will be opened only after the end of lockdown 4.0, which will be in force till May 31.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao addressing media in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao addressing media in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has clarified that all the temples in the State will be opened only after the end of lockdown 4.0, which will be in force till May 31. However, devotees can make use of Paroksha Sevas by availing of online facility as they continue without any interruption, he said. Addressing a media conference here on Monday, he said that the government gave clear instructions that devotees should be allowed into temples through the disinfectant tunnel and physical distance should be maintained to avoid spread of coronavirus after reopening of temples.

“We are ready to start daily operations in all the temples strictly adhering to coronavirus safety norms after the end of  lockdown 4.0. Disinfectant tunnels and sanitisers are a must in all the temples. Devotees wearing face masks will only be allowed for darshan, said the Endowments Minister. He further said that all the temples in the State should minimise the duration of darshan with limited number of devotees to curb corona spread

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao Andhra lockdown Andhra COVID 19
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp