Temples in Andhra to remain shut till the end of lockdown 4.0

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has clarified that all the temples in the State will be opened only after the end of lockdown 4.0, which will be in force till May 31. However, devotees can make use of Paroksha Sevas by availing of online facility as they continue without any interruption, he said. Addressing a media conference here on Monday, he said that the government gave clear instructions that devotees should be allowed into temples through the disinfectant tunnel and physical distance should be maintained to avoid spread of coronavirus after reopening of temples.

“We are ready to start daily operations in all the temples strictly adhering to coronavirus safety norms after the end of lockdown 4.0. Disinfectant tunnels and sanitisers are a must in all the temples. Devotees wearing face masks will only be allowed for darshan, said the Endowments Minister. He further said that all the temples in the State should minimise the duration of darshan with limited number of devotees to curb corona spread