400 migrants to reach home with help of TTD chief

Nearly 400 migrant workers from Chimakurthy, Kondepi, Podili, Darsi and Marripadu mandals in Prakasam district migrated to Taloja in Raigad district of Maharashtra in search of livelihood.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:09 AM

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the initiative of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, 400 migrant workers from various parts of Prakasam district, who were stranded at Raigad in Maharashtra, are all set to return to their homes.

Nearly 400 migrant workers from Chimakurthy, Kondepi, Podili, Darsi and Marripadu mandals in Prakasam district migrated to Taloja in Raigad district of Maharashtra in search of livelihood. They were engaged as construction workers there.

Following lockdown and stalling of construction activity, they lost their livelihood and were facing problems even to get proper food for sometime. They have been staying in small rooms and scared of contracting coronavirus. The stranded migrant workers contacted the TTD Trust Board chairman through a social media platform and narrated their plight to him. Subba Reddy immediately took up the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sought his intervention to bring back the stranded workers from Prakasam district. 

Subba Reddy also described the plight of the stranded workers to COVID-19 State Nodal Officer MT Krishna Babu and following his intervention, the State government on Tuesday released `10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to meet the expenses for bringing back the stranded workers. The government asked Prakasam district collector Pola Bhaskar to take steps to ensure that the stranded workers are shifted to their native places. Meanwhile, the stranded migrant workers thanked Subba Reddy for his initiative to bring them back to their homes.

