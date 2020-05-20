68 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra, ten have links to Chennai's Koyambedu market

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 68 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours of which 10 have links to Chennai's Koyambedu market.

Six people from Chittoor and four from Nellore with a travel history or contacts with those who returned from the Koyambedu market tested positive for the virus.

With the new patients, the total number of cases in the state stands at 2560. Of these, 153 are people from other states including Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 43 people have been discharged from various hospitals across the state taking the total number of those who have recovered to 1,639.

One more person succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 53.