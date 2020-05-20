STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
69 discharged, active coronavirus cases under 700 in Andhra Pradesh

Another 57 new cases took the COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh to 2,489, including 150 cases under other states category.  

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Another 57 new cases took the COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh to 2,489, including 150 cases under other states category.  The toll increased to 52 with two deaths, — one each from Chittoor and Kurnool — reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday morning, a total of 9,739 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and as many as 69 were discharged after recovery. Among the 57 new cases, six cases — five from Chittoor and one from West Godavari district — were linked to Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.  

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh continues to top the list in the conduct of tests per million and doing better than the national average in positivity rate, recover rate and mortality rate.   The State has a positivity of 0.94 per cent and there is a recovery rate of 63.82 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 2.06 per cent,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in an interaction with officials through a video conference. “We have tested 2,48,711 samples, which is the highest in the country.  We tested 4,840 people for every 1 million,” he said. 

