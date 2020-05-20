STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All units functional before lockdown to come under Restart in Andhra Pradesh

Seasonal units, which are operational during specific seasons during the 2019-20 fiscal, will also be eligible. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government, which has extended support to industrial sector especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in wake of COVID-19 crisis, issued guidelines for the ReSTART programme.

Issuing the guidelines, the Industries and Commerce Department, in a Government Order issued on Tuesday, said all MSME/large/mega units, which were functional before the lockdown, i.e before February 2020 and previously, will be eligible to avail the benefits under ReSTART. Seasonal units, which are operational during specific seasons during the 2019-20 fiscal, will also be eligible. 

Those who want to avail the benefits under ReSTART shall apply on or before June 30, 2020. The entrepreneurs can avail this facility by filing their details in the incentive online portal www.apindustries.gov.in/incentives. The industrial units, which have already registered in the portal, can use the same credentials to login to the website. Other or new industries have to register in https://www.apindustries.gov.in/APIndus/UserInterface/SingleWindowServiceaApplication/LoginPortal/Introduction.aspx and furnish the details.

Large and mega projects are eligible for deferment only and the MSMEs will be eligible for waiver. The entrepreneurs have to fill their basic and power load details and upload the following documents.

  • IEM Part-B for Large / Mega Units or UAM /EM Part II acknowledgement for MSMEs.
  • Power consumption bills for last 4 months (October 2019 to Jan 2020)
  • GST certificate (where applicable)
  • PAN card.
  • AADHAR card

A Scrutiny committee under the chairmanship of GM, DIC, will verify and certify the eligibility of all MSME applications. In case of large and mega industrial units, the committee will recommend for eligibility to the Director of Industries. If the unit is found ineligible or has engaged in any fraudulent misrepresentation of facts while applying for ReSTART, they shall not be eligible for any future benefits from the government. Any benefit under this package already extended,  if any, shall be recovered under the RR Act 1864.

