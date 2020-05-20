Ambulance drivers’ rivalry results in patient’s death in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ambulance drivers at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Tuesday prevented another ambulance driver from taking an ailing person to his hometown, causing the patient to die in the vehicle. The ambulance drivers even took away the keys of the vehicles, and did not let oxygen be provided to the patient.

The incident happened when the condition of K Venkatappa, of Rompicherla mandal, deteriorated, and doctors told his son, Venkataramana, that the patient’s chances of survival were bleak. Venkataramana then decided to shift his father to his native village, the police said.

Venkataramana approached the private ambulance drivers outside Ruia hospital, who demanded Rs 8,500 for the 50 km journey. "Since it was exorbitant, I booked another ambulance and made an online payment of Rs 3,500 to the driver," Venkatramana told TNIE.

The ambulance reached the hospital and the patient was shifted to the vehicle. But as it was about to leave, at least four other ambulance drivers argued with this driver, accusing him of stealing their "customer". "They took away the vehicle’s keys and beat up the driver. I pleaded with them, but they didn’t let us leave," Venkataramana recounted, adding that the four drivers did not allow oxygen to be given to the patient, causing him to die in the vehicle. "Only after my father died did they leave," Venkataramana said, adding that he lodged a complaint with the police.