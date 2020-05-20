Chittoor records its first COVID-19 death

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district registered its first COVID-19 death late Monday. The victim, a 60-year-old man from Srikalahasti, reportedly contracted the virus from his son who had returned from Guntur city, a hotbed of coronavirus cases. The son, a student, is said to have spread the virus to 16 persons, including his father, mother, sister and a ward volunteer.

Officials suspect the youngster may have triggered the second wave of coronavirus in the temple town, which has recorded a total of 62 cases. Apart from the father and the son, two others from the family have also tested positive. District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Penchalaiah said the deceased was suffering from comorbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and others.

The youngster, who is likely to have been infected in Guntur, returned home in the last week of April. He, however, did not consult any doctor and instead took medicines for fever, but was not cured. On May 9, medical teams collected his samples and he tested positive the very next day. His family members were shifted to a quarantine centre and tests were conducted on his father, mother and sister immediately.

“The victim tested positive on May 13 and was admitted to the isolation ward in the State Covid-19 hospital Sri Padmavati Medical College on SVIMS premises in Tirupati. As he was suffering from multiple health ailments, we kept him under observation and treated him. However, he breathed his last around 9 pm on Monday,” Penchalaiah said, adding he was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated around 4 pm.

“Though the doctors tried their best, the 60-year-old man died of coronavirus as comorbid conditions had worsened his health. Based on available information and clinical expertise, it can be said that people, regardless of their age, suffering from severe medical conditions are at a higher risk,” the District Medical and Health Officer observed.

The son, the source of the infection in the family, is presently undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 hospital. “As per our investigation, the deceased had no travel history in the recent past. We have found that the source of the infection is his son.”