STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intra-state bus service may resume from tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

Bookings possible with phone numbers registered on Spandana portal 

Published: 20th May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC bus

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After the Centre announced relaxations for public transportation, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is likely to resume its intra-state service from Thursday. Official sources said plans are under consideration to initially operate city buses in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and wearing face masks and following physical distancing norms are mandatory for passengers.

Public transport department commissioner Madireddy Pratap was supposed to brief the media on Tuesday, but the meeting was cancelled and the commissioner is likely to make an official announcement on Wednesday. Bookings through APSRTC’s website, www.apsrtconline.in/oprs-web/, are possible only with mobile numbers registered on the Spandana portal and which are accepted by the district administration as per the government guidelines.

A senior RTC official told TNIE on the condition of anonymity that the department operated around 12,600 buses across the state every day before a lockdown. “On an average, the daily ridership and revenue earning of the RTC were around 65-70 lakh and Rs 13-Rs 15 crore, respectively. After the enforcement of the lockdown, the department has incurred a cumulative loss of Rs 700 crore,” the official noted. 

On whether the government will offer the RTC any package to recover the incurred losses, the official observed that after the corporation’s merger with the state government four months ago, it has been functioning as Public Transport Department (PTD). “Hence, the APSRTC is not affected much as it is not at all a corporation anymore.” He added any decision on hike in ticket fare was yet to be taken.

“Instead, the department is now focusing on strengthening its cargo services. E-ticketing and cashless transactions are other proposals under consideration and decisions regarding them will be taken after getting a nod from the Chief Minister.” Meanwhile, APSRTC’s Employees Union said, “As of now, the government is facing severe criticism from the public over steep hike in power bills. We hope that the government does not hike the ticket fare and burden the common man.”

‘RTC incurred loss worth Rs 700 crore’

On an average, the daily ridership and revenue earning of the RTC were around 65-70 lakh and Rs 13-Rs 15 crore, respectively. After the enforcement of the lockdown, the corporation has incurred a cumulative loss of Rs 700 crore, a senior RTC official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh transport buses Vijayawada Visakhapatnam
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp