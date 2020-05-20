Police hurdle kills pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A pregnant woman died after the ambulance in which she was being taken to the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) was stopped by the police for nearly 20 minutes on Tuesday. The police said the vehicle was entering a red zone in violation of the lockdown restrictions.

The incident happened when the woman was being taken to hospital, and went into labour on the way. Near Vaddegeri, the police stopped the ambulance for an inquiry, and did not remove the barricades on the road, locals alleged.

As the woman’s relatives pleaded with the cops outside, her condition deteriorated and she died of excessive bleeding in the ambulance. The incident led to a protest by locals and relatives of the victim, who gathered in large numbers and removed the barricades erected to stop the movement of vehicles. Kurnool SP K Fakkeerappa and other police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters, promising them that action will be taken against the policemen responsible.