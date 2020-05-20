Schools to get infrastructure boost before reopening on August 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on August 3, and on the same day, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will launch the YSR Vidya Kanuka scheme, which intends to provide uniforms, books, belts, shoes and socks to school-going children.

At a review meeting with district collectors on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to complete the first phase of development of infrastructure in schools under the Nadu-Nedu initiative by the end of July.

“Play an active role in developing infrastructure in schools and evaluate the daily progress under the initiative. Make sure there is no shortage of sand and cement for the work,” he said. In the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, the Andhra Pradesh government has planned a makeover of 15,715 schools, with a revolving budget of Rs 456 crore. Under the initiative, nine development projects, including improving school infrastructure and basic facilities, will be taken up.

With respect to other schemes related to the education sector, the Chief Minister said YSR Vasathi Deevena will be on August 19. Rs 10,000 will be deposited into the accounts of the mothers of students studying in higher classes, to cover the expenses incurred for their wards’ food and lodging. On September 25, the state government will hand over the college fee amount of the first three months of the academic year directly to the mothers of students. This will be done under the YSR Vidya Deevena scheme. The second installment of the scheme will be given in November.