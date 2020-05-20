TS told to respond to AP claims on new projects  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The KRMB on Tuesday, sought the views of Telangana government on the complaint lodged by the AP Irrigation special chief secretary Aditya Nath Das on the “new projects” of Telangana. Board also asked the TS government to furnish the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the projects in question.

In a letter to TS Irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar, KRMB member Harikesh Meena wanted Telangana to treat this as priority and send the details. “AP said the government of Telangana is going ahead with new projects, without any appraisal of the project reports by KRMB/CWC and approval of the Apex Council. AP stated that these adversely affected existing and ongoing projects to meet drinking water needs of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts,” Meena said.

AP has raised objections to Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhaktha Ramadasu, Water Grid Project taken up under Mission Bhagiratha and Thummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme. AP has also lodged a complaint with the KRMB that Telangana enhanced the scope of three ongoing projects - Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu and Srisailam Left Bank Canal, which were started by the erstwhile AP. “The KRMB in its letter in October 2019 asked TS to furnish the DPRs of these projects. But, the TS government has not submitted the same till date,” the KRMB said.