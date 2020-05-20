TTD nets Rs 1.97 crore through e-Hundi for April

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The lockdown could not make any impact on the e-Hundi collections of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The TTD netted Rs1.97 crore through e-Hundi for April 2020 after Srivari temple was closed for darshan following lockdown enforced across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The e-Hundi collection was Rs 1.79 crore for the corresponding period last year, TTD officials said.

The officials said that the TTD netted nearly Rs 18 lakh more than what they received in April last year. The e-Hundi was started by the TTD with the support of banks for the devotees to deposit their kanukas (offerings) to Lord Venkateswara from any place without visiting the temple.

Meanwhile, the TTD conducted a trial run of APSRTC bus services between Srivari Padalu and Silathoranam, which are six km and three km distance respectively, from the Tirumala bus stand maintaining physical distancing and providing special seating arrangements in the buses.

There are several popular pilgrimage centres atop Tirumala to which devotees frequent and the TTD is unlikely to allow taxis to operate at least in the initial months of opening of the temple after the lockdown is lifted. For this, the TTD conducted a trial run of the bus services on Tuesday.