Woman ends life over financial problems, teenage son follows suit in Andhra Pradesh

A day after the death of his mother, dejected Nooruddin followed suit and committed suicide by consuming cyanide from the same bottle.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a tragic incident, two members of a family - mother and son - committed suicide by consuming cyanide in the span of two days at their residence at YSR Jakkampudi Colony in Vijayawada. 

While neighbours claimed that the husband of the deceased woman yelled at them for posting videos on TikTok, police condemned the same and told that the woman committed suicide due to financial problems and her son took the extreme step due to depression.

According to Two Town CI Md Umar, the deceased has been identified as Shaik Kareema (35) and her son Nooruddin (14). The police said Kareema reportedly had a heated argument with her husband Samsruddin, who is a gold polisher by profession. Depressed Karima consumed cyanide in the house kept for polishing gold and ended her life.

A day after the death of his mother, dejected Nooruddin followed suit and committed suicide by consuming cyanide from the same bottle. On receipt of information, cops reached the spot and their preliminary investigation revealed that financial problems prompted Kareema to take the extreme step. 
“Due to the lockdown, Samsruddin lost income as the gold shops remained shut.

Two months ago, Kareema met with a car accident and they had to take a loan of Rs 4 lakh for her treatment. Due to financial crisis, Kareema committed suicide and her son followed suit,” the CI said. A case of suspicious death has been registered.

