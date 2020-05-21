18.38 lakh in parched Rayalaseema, Prakasam depend on tanker water

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Following the depletion of ground water level in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra districts, drinking water is being supplied to people in those areas through tankers. Officials of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department said scanty rainfall in the last monsoon and subsequent depletion of groundwater level created drinking water problem in many areas, especially in the parched Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to TNIE, RWS Chief Engineer M Rajeswara Rao informed that as on May 19, drinking water was provided to as many as 3,016 habitations through 14,897 tanker trips, benefitting 18.38 lakh people.

He said the water grid project being taken up by the government would ensure a permanent solution to the drinking water problem.

“Half of the Chittoor district did not receive rains in the last monsoon. Similarly some pockets in the Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts remain dry in the very beginning of summer itself and we have to depend on alternative water sources and tankers for supplying drinking water to such localities from the very beginning of the summer,” Rajeswara Rao said.

The official said that the drinking water problem generally starts from April.

He said that apart from monitoring the grievances related to drinking as part of the Spandana programme, they have constituted a three- member team at mandal level to monitor the drinking situation on a daily basis.