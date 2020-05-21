STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 ambulance drivers held for attack; SP warns unauthorised operators 

A case was registered against the three ambulance drivers under Section 341, 323 and 506 (34) of IPC. 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban Police on Wednesday arrested three ambulance drivers who allegedly attacked another driver and obstructed shifting of a patient from SVR Ruia Hospital a few days ago. The arrested drivers were identified as David, Prabhu and Krishna. Taking a serious view of the incident, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy directed the Additional SP to investigate the case.

As part of the probe, the SP visited Ruia Hospital and enquired about the incident.

“We will conduct a special drive to verify the records of ambulance operators. It is very unfortunate that some ambulance operators formed into a syndicate to charge more. Ambulances should be operated with service motto.

After collecting the details of ambulances being operated from Ruia Hospital, a meeting with ambulance operators and crew members will be convened as a measure to prevent recurrence of such incident in the future,” the SP said.

Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi informed that they would arrange a prepaid ambulance service for shifting patients from the hospital. She urged RTC officials to run bus services up to Ruia Hospital. A 75-year-old man was admitted to hospital on May 16. His son wanted to take him back to their village and contacted the ambulance operators attached to the hospital, who demanded `8,500 for a distance of 50 km. Later, he hired another ambulance for `3,500.

Objecting to it, local ambulance drivers attacked the ambulance driver for agreeing to shift the patient at less than half of the fare demanded by them, and obstructed shifting of the patient for 40 minutes, which led the death of old man. About 15-20 ambulances have been operating from Ruia Hospital unauthorisedly. But no action has been taken against them, she said.

