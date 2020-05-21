43 discharged in 24 hours, 715 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State’s COVID-19 count went up to 2,560 with the addition of 68 more positive cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, one death was reported in Kurnool district, taking the toll in the State to 53. Of the 68 cases, 10 were linked to Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai. Of them, four are from Nellore and six from Chittoor district, which share borders with Tamil Nadu.

Three more persons from Tamil Nadu tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of persons from other states tested positive in the State to 153 (128 active cases). Of these, majority are from Maharashtra (101), followed by Gujarat (26), Rajasthan (11), Odisha (10), Tamil Nadu (3) and one each from West Bengal and Karnataka.

They include migrant workers and Delhi returnees, who got stranded in the State following the lockdown declared in March. In the last 24 hours, 43 more discharged from various hospitals in the State, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,639 and active cases to 715. In all, 9,159 samples were tested from Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am, a bulletin from the government said.

In East Godavari district, two persons, who returned from Hyderabad to Dowleswaram and Rajamahendravaram, and were put in quarantine after their return, tested positive. Similarly, another two persons, who came from Pune, too tested positive. This takes the East Godavari district tally to 61. However, the active cases stand at 18 only as majority of the patients got discharged after their recovery.

Similarly, in Visakhapatnam, four members of a family from Gnanapuram area of Visakhapatnam contracted the virus. They are contacts of a Government Railway Police constable, who stays in their apartment.