Air quality in Andhra ‘good’ till May 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: May has become the second month in a row that witnessed low air pollution levels across the state, according to a report by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

As per the report, all four Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Visakhapatnam, Velagapudi, Rajamahendravaram and Tirumala reported air quality in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘good’ categories in the first 18 days of May.

The air quality index in April was also in the green. However, May recorded more ‘good’ than ‘satisfactory’ days as compared to the previous month. The board has attributed the decrease in pollution levels to the implementation of a complete lockdown. However, they said, the levels will start to rise when normalcy returns.