COVID-19 tally in Andhra increases to 2,605 with 45 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh went up to 2,605 with another 45 new positive cases reported across the state in the last 24 hours at 9 a.m. on Thursday. One more death in Nellore took the toll to 54

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Thursday morning, out of the 45 new cases, four cases, two each in Chittoor and Nellore, were those people who visited the Koyambedu wholesaler market in Chennai.

In the last 24 hours (9 a.m. to 9 a.m.) a total of 8,092 samples were tested and of them only 45 tested positive.

Another 41 COVID-19 patients who recovered were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of discharged to 1705 including 25 from other states. The total number of active cases in the state is 846.