Jagan to hold five-day high-level review meet on Andhra’s overall growth 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a high-level meeting with the officials of the education department on May 25, during which various key decisions will be taken.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a high-level meeting with the officials of the education department on May 25, during which various key decisions will be taken. The session will be conducted as part of the five-day review programme to be held by the chief minister on the overall growth of the State. Apart from education, agriculture, medical, village-ward volunteer system and planning departments’ progress will be reviewed.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed this after conducting a review meeting with officials of primary, secondary and higher education departments on the reforms, implementation of welfare programmes and infrastructure development works in schools, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The minister instructed officials to prepare a work schedule to present before the Chief Minister. Jagan has already directed officials to devise a master plan for the implementation of various schemes such as Amma Vodi, infrastructure development in schools, English medium education, mid-day meal and distribution of textbooks, uniforms and footwear to the students. During the meeting, the education minister made several suggestions to the officials regarding proper and timely implementation of the all schemes designed for increasing the education standards.

Rs 7 lakh for treatment of premature triplets of cop
Ongole: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday got `7 lakh, sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), to a police constable, for the treatment of the triplets of a police constable, who are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in The constable,  Kolakaluri Ankaiah, is working with the Two Town police station of Ongole.

The Police Officers’ Association has contributed `2.10 lakh for the infants’ treatment. As the infants need to be put on ventilator for one more month, Ankaiah approached Subba Reddy and he took up the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who sanctioned `7 lakh from the CMRF for Ankaiah within 24 hours.

