Most of Guntur district to be back in business from May 21

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Business establishments and small industries can now function from 7 am to 7 pm as 90 per cent of Guntur district is under green zone, collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said. In a review meeting via video link with RDOs, tahsildars, MPDOs and other officials, the collector informed that the new guidelines will come into effect from Wednesday following fresh relaxations of lockdown norms.

However, restrictions will continue in the 24 containment zones and no hotel, educational institution, cinema theatres, shopping complexes and shrine will be allowed to function. He asked government employees, except those living in containment zones, to report on duty from Thursday. Wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing at all times will be must for them.

He directed officials concerned to acquire lands for distribution of house sites to beneficiaries on July 18, and complete pending works at the already identified sites. Compensation will be given to farmers willing to part with their lands.