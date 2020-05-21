STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State bus services resume in Andhra Pradesh after a gap of nearly two months

Since dawn, passengers in limited numbers arrived at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada to reach their hometown and workplaces.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

State buses start plying in Andhra.

State buses start plying in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has resumed its intra-state services after nearly two months at its 128 bus depots across the state at 7 a.m. on Thursday. It was in tune with the relaxations for Lockdown 4.0 and followed all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

APSRTC has resumed its operations with 1,683 buses in 436 route across the state. In the Krishna region, the officials have planned to operate 104 buses to various destinations across the state. Only non-AC buses are being operated for now. 

At 7:30 am, the authorities operated the first bus Super Luxury bus Service to Visakhapatnam from PNBS with modified seating arrangements to encourage social distancing.

As many as 26 passengers traveled to Visakhapatnam on the bus against the regular 36 seats. Later, two other buses proceeded to Visakhapatnam before 8:30 am.

Like Railways, the APRTC officials didn't screen any passengers with the thermal scanners before they boarded the buses.

Instead, they deployed bus station staff for sanitizing the passengers with hand sanitizers. To avoid gatherings near the booking counters and encourage cashless transactions, the RTC has made Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) available for the passengers to book their tickets from Wednesday evening itself.

However, several passengers at PNBS complained that they faced several technical issues in reserving their tickets a day prior to their journey.

Balaram Swamy, a passenger from Vizianagaram said that RTC officials should take a decision and provide offline tickets for passengers at the bus station itself by taking precautionary measures. Because of people like him who do not know how to use smart phones, he added

Another passenger M Sampath, an IT professional traveling to Visakhapatnam has urged the authorities concerned to rectify the technical glitches in OPRS at the earliest and make the facility available for the passengers. 

Official sources said that advance ticket booking for Visakhapatnam were almost completed till May 27. A section of passengers also raised their concern towards the authorities for operating buses as non-stop services without halting at the intermediate stops.

After 8:30 am the authorities resumed bus services to Kakinada, Amalapuram, Srikakulam, Machilipatnam, and Ongole in a phased manner.

