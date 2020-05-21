Violators in Andhra Pradesh need to wait till June 15 to get vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It seems violators of lockdown, whose vehicles were seized by police, need to wait till June 15 to get them back. The High Court issued a notification on Tuesday to all the local and district courts pertaining to summer holidays for judges, public prosecutors and judicial staff.

According to the notification, civil judges can avail of summer vacation in two phases — June first week (June 1 to 6) and second week (June 7 to 12). It means people have to wait till June 15 after the end of lockdown 4.0 to get back their vehicles. According to police, around 8,000 vehicles were seized in Vijayawada city for violating lockdown restrictions and they were kept in various dump yards.