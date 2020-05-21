Waive power bills for three months: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of burdening people by enhancing electricity bills, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the government waive off the bills for at least three months as people of all sections are facing hardship due to the COVID-imposed lockdown.

Naidu has already given a call to the party leaders to protest in their respective residences against the alleged increase in power bills on Thursday. Addressing a virtual press conference from Hyderabad on Wednesday, the TDP chief appealed to the government to revert to the old system of consumer classification — A, B and C groups based on their yearly average consumption — as it will reduce the burden of increased billing on common people. The newly-introduced dynamic billing based on group classification on each month’s consumption put even the poor in higher category, the TDP chief pointed out.