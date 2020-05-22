After two months, 70 per cent Andhra Pradesh secretariat staff join duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After around two months, the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat buzzed with activities on Thursday as a large number of employees resumed their duties following government’s instruction to all the employees to attend duties.

Queues were seen at the entrance of the blocks in the morning as the security personnel allowed entry to the staff only after thermal screening. Officials of the General Administration Department (GAD) said the attendance percentage of staff, which remained less than 30 for the past two months because of the lockdown, started increasing from May 18 and crossed 70 per cent on Thursday.

“We expect that the attendance of employees will reach cent per cent on Tuesday (weekend and Monday are holidays on account of Ramzan),’’ an official of the GAD said. “Employees residing in different parts of Krishna and Guntur districts are coming to the Secretariat on their own vehicles or APSRTC buses. However, the employees stuck in Hyderabad could not attend the duties because of the curbs on interstate transportation,” AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatrami Reddy said.

Out of the 2,500-odd employees (including regular and contract and outsourcing), around 500 were stranded in Hyderabad. The employees requested the government to arrange special buses to transport the staff from TS.