AP High Court orders CBI inquiry into 'manhandling' of doctor during his arrest in Vizag

The anaesthetist who worked at Narasipatnam Government Hospital was earlier suspended after his allegations that he was not provided N-95 masks.

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged high-handed behavior of the Visakhapatnam police during the arrest of Dr Sudhakar, a government anaesthetist. The court directed the CBI to submit its report in eight weeks.

On May 16, Dr Sudhakar was arrested on the National Highway at Akkayapalem in Visakhapatnam for creating a 'nuisance' and shifted to IV Town Police Station and later to the government hospital for the mentally ill. However, following criticism, the police department suspended a police constable who beat up the doctor with his baton while arresting him.

The anaesthetist who worked at Narasipatnam Government Hospital was earlier suspended after his allegations that he was not provided N-95 masks. Following the incident, Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anita wrote a letter to the High Court explaining how police misbehaved with the doctor.

Taking the issue suo motu, the High Court issued notices to the state government and on learning that Dr Sudhakar was injured while he was arrested, directed the Visakhapatnam district judge to inquire into the incident and also take the doctor's statement. Taking cognizance of the report from the district judge, the High Court ordered a CBI inquiry.

Comments

