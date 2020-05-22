STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh touches 2,667; death toll rises to 55

A total 8,415 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and only 62 tested positive.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward. (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 62 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours by Friday morning at 9 a.m. taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh to 2667. The COVID-19 toll in the state increased to 55 with one more person succumbing to the virus in Krishna district. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday morning, out of 62 new cases, 18 people, 14 from Nellore and 8 from Chittoor, have a travel history of visiting Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be number one among the States in the number of tests performed per million people.

On average 5,321 samples per million are being tested in the state, whereas 1,916 samples per million are being tested at the national level. 

The positivity rate in the state is at 0.94 percent, which is better than the national average of 4.36 percent. Recover Rate of 65.84 percent in the state is higher than 40.99 percent at all India level.  Even in the Mortality rate, State with 2.06 percent is doing better than 3.03 percent at the national level. 

