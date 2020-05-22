STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No revision of power tariff up to 500 units, says Andhra Pradesh Minister

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister said there were no deviations in the billing system.

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as TDP and BJP have launched a tirade alleging that the YSRC government hiked power tariff, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy rubbished the charges and said there was no revision of tariff up to a monthly consumption of 500 units. He said 99 per cent of the consumers in Andhra Pradesh use less than 500 units a month and hence were not affected by the latest tariff and attributed higher power bills in the last two months to COVID-19 imposed lockdown and summer.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister said there were no deviations in the billing system. He clarified it was done in a transparent manner and any increase in the bills was only because of higher consumption. The minister said directions were given to the officials to rectify errors in some cases, if any.He also quashed the allegations of slab revision by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and said that the static grouping system introduced by the earlier government burdened the consumers.

“The grouping of the current year depended on the consumption made last year during Naidu’s government. This meant the consumer had to pay the same tariff the entire year. But, this time, dynamic grouping system is being followed, meaning that consumers will pay only for the power they use. Also, as per the tariff order approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission after comprehensive consultations, there has been no change in tariff up to 500 units monthly consumption. About 99 per cent of user benefit due to this,” he said. The minister also slammed the TDP, alleging that it pushed the power sector into a debt trap. 

TAGS
YSRC government TDP BJP power tariff Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Andhra Pradesh
