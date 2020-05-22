STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50 fine for not wearing face mask in Prakasam district

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Masks

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar on Thursday directed authorities to impose a fine of `50 on those not wearing face masks while coming out of their home and `100 on those not maintaining physical distance in front of shops. 

The shop owners will also be held responsible for not maintaining physical distance at shops and will be imposed a fine of `500 for the same. If they repeat it for the third time, cases will be booked against them for violating Covid-19 rules. 

To control the spread of Covid-19, RTC authorities were directed not to operate bus services to other districts. The RTC officials were also asked not to allow buses from other districts to ply through district route. A 27-year-old Mumbai returnee tested positive for coronavirus, taking the district tally to 68. The number of active cases rose to five on Thursday. Forty persons including family members and primary contacts of the patient were shifted to quarantine centres. 
 

