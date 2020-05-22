She failed to give a valid reason, says CID

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After questioning 60-year-old P Ranganayaki in connection with the case filed against her for “objectionable” Facebook post on the Vizag gas tragedy and the government’s response to it, AP CID on Thursday said the woman, who terms herself a social media activist, failed to give a valid reason or answer for her misleading post and failed to explain the purpose behind her post.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the CID said it was not the first time she is sharing such objectionable posts to mislead people. For example, on May 11, 2020, she posted that after Amma Vodi scheme (`15,000 for mothers of school children), the education of the children was affected. “After auto drivers were given `10,000, autos are not running. Due to Rythu Bharosa, farmers are unable to market their produce. After RTC merger with government, buses are not operating,” the CID said quoting from her posts.

CID officials noted that such misleading social posts against the State government cannot be justified as an expression of personal opinion. They said her intention was not to ensure justice to the gas tragedy victims, but to create disaffection towards the elected government. Earlier, Ranganayaki along with CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP leader Chitti Babu and others came to the CID office. Speaking to mediapersons after her questioning, Ranganayaki said that she did not commit any crime and that she only shared a Facebook post.

She said she might have to attend questioning one more time in the coming days. The Guntur native said she was saddened over the incident of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam. She pointed out that earlier many people suffered in Bhopal gas tragedy and hence she posted her opinion on her Facebook page. “I have answered around 20 questions and even gave them in writing,” Ranganayaki said.