STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

She failed to give a valid reason, says CID

CID officials noted that such misleading social posts against the State government cannot be justified as an expression of personal opinion.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

P Ranganayaki attending for inquiry at CID office of Guntur on Thursday.

P Ranganayaki attending for inquiry at CID office of Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After questioning 60-year-old P Ranganayaki in connection with the case filed against her for “objectionable” Facebook  post on the Vizag gas tragedy and the government’s response to it, AP CID on Thursday said the woman, who terms herself a social media activist, failed to give a valid reason or answer for her misleading post and failed to explain the purpose behind her post.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the CID said it was not the first time she is sharing such objectionable posts to mislead people. For example, on May 11, 2020, she posted that after Amma Vodi scheme (`15,000 for mothers of school children), the education of the children was affected. “After auto drivers were given `10,000, autos are not running. Due to Rythu Bharosa, farmers are unable to market their produce. After RTC merger with government, buses are not operating,” the CID said quoting from her posts.  

CID officials noted that such misleading social posts against the State government cannot be justified as an expression of personal opinion. They said her intention was not to ensure justice to the gas tragedy victims, but to create disaffection towards the elected government.  Earlier, Ranganayaki along with CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP leader Chitti Babu and others came to the CID office. Speaking to mediapersons after her questioning, Ranganayaki said that she did not commit any crime and that she only shared a Facebook post. 

She said she might have to attend questioning one more time in the coming days. The Guntur native said she was saddened over the incident of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam. She pointed out that earlier many  people suffered in Bhopal gas tragedy and hence she posted her opinion on her Facebook page. “I have answered around 20 questions and even gave them in writing,”  Ranganayaki said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas tragedy old woman arrest facebook post Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp