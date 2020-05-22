STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smoke from HPCL unit creates minor scare in Andhra Pradesh

They heaved a big sigh of relief after the smoke, which lasted for close to 5 to 10 minutes, subsided. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Thick white smoke billowed out of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Visakha Refinery creating a minor scare among people in Malkapuram, Marripalem and other industrial belts in the city on Thursday.

As the incident occurred close on the heels of LG Polymers gas leak which left 12 dead and landed hundreds in hospitals, people in these areas ran for safety as the fumes started emanating from the unit around 3.10 pm. 

They heaved a big sigh of relief after the smoke, which lasted for close to 5 to 10 minutes, subsided. 
Meanwhile, there was tension in the colonies around the unit for about 30 minutes. According to sources, owing to a technical problem, there was fluctuation in temperature in the fluidised catalytic cracker (FCC) unit leading to the smoke. 

However, the situation was brought under control following immediate intervention by the HPCL officials. They said the smoke was not poisonous and there will not be any hazardous gases in the HPCL unit. It was flue gas comprising air, steam and low quantities of carbondioxide, which was released from the stack column and there were no harmful components in the smoke, they explained. Addressing mediapersons here, former  mayor Dadi  Satyanarayana sought a thorough inquiry into the Thursday’s incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Visakha Refinery Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp