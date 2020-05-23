COVID-19 tally rises to 2714 in Andhra with 47 new cases, five linked to Koyambedu market

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,714 with another 47 cases reported in the last 24 hours by Saturday morning. The toll increased to 56 with one more casualty reported from Krishna district.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday morning, five (Chittoor - 3 and Nellore -2) of the 47 cases have a travel history of visiting the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai. A total of 9,136 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and only 47 tested positive.

The number of people discharged in the last 24 hours is the same as the new cases - 47. The total discharged including 26 from other states now stands at 1804. The active cases in the state at present are 854.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be number one among states in the number of tests performed per million people. On average, 5,486 samples per million are being tested in the state, whereas 2,044 samples per million are being tested at the national level. Tamil Nadu with 4,996 and Rajasthan with 3,685 tests per million continue to be in second and third places.

The positivity rate in AP is at 0.93 percent, which is better than the national average of 4.4 percent. The recovery rate of 66.47 percent in the state is higher than 41.53 percent at the all India level. Even in terms of the mortality rate, the state with 2.06 percent is doing better than 2.99 percent at the national level.