STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally rises to 2714 in Andhra with 47 new cases, five linked to Koyambedu market

Andhra Pradesh continues to be number one among states in the number of tests performed per million people. On average, 5,486 samples per million are being tested in the state.

Published: 23rd May 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Swab samples being collected from a woman in Vijayawada

Swab samples being collected from a woman in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,714 with another 47 cases reported in the last 24 hours by Saturday morning. The toll increased to 56 with one more casualty reported from Krishna district.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday morning, five (Chittoor - 3 and Nellore -2) of the 47 cases have a travel history of visiting the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai. A total of 9,136 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and only 47 tested positive.

The number of people discharged in the last 24 hours is the same as the new cases - 47. The total discharged including 26 from other states now stands at 1804. The active cases in the state at present are 854.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be number one among states in the number of tests performed per million people. On average, 5,486 samples per million are being tested in the state, whereas 2,044 samples per million are being tested at the national level. Tamil Nadu with 4,996 and Rajasthan with 3,685 tests per million continue to be in second and third places.

The positivity rate in AP is at 0.93 percent, which is better than the national average of 4.4 percent. The recovery rate of 66.47 percent in the state is higher than 41.53 percent at the all India level. Even in terms of the mortality rate, the state with 2.06 percent is doing better than 2.99 percent at the national level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp