Doctor tests positive in Vizag, officials start tracing primary contacts 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: No new positive cases have been reported in Visakhaptnam district on Friday. Till now, 85 cases were reported in the district. Of the total cases, 62 have been discharged, there are 22 active cases, while there has been one casualty.

A doctor from Maharanipeta, who tested positive on Thursday, contracted the virus after treating a couple. They later tested positive. His family members, however, tested negative when the test were conductged on them. The doctor’s primary and secondary contacts are being identified.

Meanwhile, the area where the doctor resides has been announced as a containment zone and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) staff along with health officials have taken up cluster containment strategy in the area.

A GVMC official said there should not be any activity except shops of essential commodities and milk in containment zones. People were told not to move in groups and maintain social distancing.Unless there is an emergency, none should step out of the containment zones, he said.

He said entry was restricted in the containment zones as per the latest guidelines that focus more on surveillance without inconveniencing people in non-containment zones. He said zonal commissioners were advised to monitor shops so that they do not violate lockdown guidelines.

Collector issues guidelines for public transport

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand announced new guidelines for public transport vehicles (maxi cabs, taxis, autorickshaws) during lockdown. Cabs and autorickshaws are permitted only in non-containment zones with only two passengers and the driver. A hand sanitiser should be available in every vehicle and it should be cleaned after every trip with one per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. He said persons above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and people showing COVID-19 symptoms should not be allowed to travel in public transport. Every passenger should wear a mask and sanitise himself or herself before boarding the vehicle.