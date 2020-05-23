STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taxpayers’ Association asks TRANSCO to recalculate 

However, APCPDCL MD J Padma Janardhan Reddy issued a detailed statement in the evening saying that there were no errors in calculating the power bills.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada-based Taxpayers’ Association has asked the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) to immediately withdraw the power bills, as many consumers were billed “in excess”. It suggested the latter to recalculate the charges by taking the actual number of days into consideration.

In a letter to APTRANSCO on Friday, president and secretary of the association V Sambi Reddy and MV Anjayenulu demanded that the officials abolish penalties and reconnection charges for those who cannot afford to clear the bills during lockdown.

The association said that the method adopted by APTRANSCO to generate bills, when metre readings were not taken due to a pandemic-imposed lockdown, was wrong and did not reflect the actual consumption.

"Instead of taking the actual number of days from the date of last billing in March to the date of billing in May, the APSPDCL has taken 60 as the number of days between the said dates... Owing to this, per day consumption was high," the members said.

