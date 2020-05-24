STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19 more test positive in East Godavari, active cases rise to 49

All contacts of hotel worker; containment zones increased to 24

SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspects G Mamidada, a red zone, on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Nineteen coronavirus positive cases were reported in East Godavari district on Saturday, taking the tally to 95. All the new cases are the contacts of the 60-year-old positive patient, who died recently. On Friday, 11 persons who came in contact with him tested positive. The 60-year-old man used to work as a clerk in a hotel at G Mamidada and also as a photographer. He was a diabetic and suffered from fever and respiratory problems. Doctors and nurses at Kakinada Government General Hospital, who treated the man, were sent to quarantine.

Addressing the media, district medical and health officer Dr. Satya Susheela said that 46 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 49 persons are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 
The district administration declared G Mamidada a red zone. Barricades were placed in Pedapudi and Bikkavolu mandals to restrict the movement of people. Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the red zones and directed police personnel to step up surveillance. 

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy held a review meeting with health officials to take stock of Covid-19 situation. The health officials conducted tests on the primary and secondary contacts of the 60-year-old man. The officials collected samples of 400 persons in the three mandals. Of the 19 new cases, one person belongs to Ramachandrapuram and 18 others belong to G Mamidada. All the positive persons were sent to GSL Hospital for treatment.

