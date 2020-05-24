STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barbers sport masks but not gloves, customers flout social distancing in Andhra Pradesh

Salons in non-containment zones across the city began operating after relaxation from lockdown. However, a few barbers were seen not wearing gloves while cutting the hair of customers. 

Published: 24th May 2020 08:37 AM

A barber at work in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Salons in non-containment zones across the city began operating after relaxation from lockdown. However, a few barbers were seen not wearing gloves while cutting the hair of customers. 
“It is difficult to work with gloves on. That is why despite the danger, we have to work without gloves. But we are wearing a mask,” said Madhu, who runs a salon near NTR Circle in the city. 

Also, customers were seen flouting social distancing norms while standing in the queue. Most of them complained of lack of space inside the salon. “Outside it’s unbearably hot, and inside the place is not sufficient. What can we do? questioned Ajeeth M, one of the customers.

But, a few big salon chains such as Jawed Habib, Green Trends etc., are strictly allowing ‘only on appointment’ customers to avoid crowding. “We understand the importance of following physical distancing norms. And if we don’t keep only on appointment category, then many people will gather at our store. Our bookings are full till Tuesday,” said manager of Jawed Habib outlet in the city, on request of anonymity.

Meanwhile, small salon workers sought government aid as they have suffered huge losses during the lockdown period. “Now we are getting more customers as the shops were closed for two months. But this will not make up for the loss we incurred,” lamented Ranjeeth, a salon worker. “I have a family of five. It would be good if the government grants financial aid or provide some assistance for children’s education,” Ranjeeth, added. 

