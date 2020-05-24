Beneficiaries of Andhra government schemes join issue with Ranganayikamma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The derogatory comments made by a TDP sympathiser, 60-year-old Ranganayikamma, against the State government and the subsequent notices issued to her by the CID have kicked up a political slugfest. While the TDP has cried foul, alleging stifling of freedom of expression, the ruling YSRC has accused the opposition of using the senior citizen to mislead the people. On Saturday, a new dimension was added to the controversy with beneficiaries of government schemes and YSRC supporters, in particular women, joining issue with Ranganayikamma.

A woman, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, speaking to the media, sought to know why couldn’t the TDP sympathiser see what Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been doing in the last one year impartially. “It is grossly unfair. Is it not a fact that children are being served good food at schools? Aren’t women being given Rs 15,000 just so they can send their kids to school? The government wants to introduce English medium in schools but I don’t know why the TDP and its followers are opposing it. Shouldn’t our children get the same education as their children?” the woman asked.

Similarly, another woman from Vizianagaram wondered if Ranganayikamma was aware that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu hadn’t given much compensation to the victims of the stampede at Godavari Pushkarams. “I was surprised the Jagan government announced `1 crore to the kin of the Vizag gas leak tragedy and even handed over the cheques. Ranganayikamma’s comments sound unfair,” she opined.

Many echoed similar views. Another woman, who is physically challenged, pointed out that the government was giving pensions at the doorstep.

“It is a first. Earlier, we had to do the rounds at the collectorate and even then, we couldn’t get pensions without recommendation from some leader or the other. Now volunteers come home to give us pensions,” she said and wondered why Ranganayikamma thought everything was going badly under Jagan.

Farmers too appeared supportive. One woman from the Godavari district said they were getting income support under Rythu Bharosa scheme and sought to know why the TDP was all the time criticising the government even when it was trying to do good.

Similar sentiments were expressed by others who pointed at the various schemes and most appeared impressed with the door delivery of pensions even during the lockdown, Amma Vodi and introduction of English medium. SCs and STs among the women were more vocal with some questioning why the TDP was trying to prevent their children from studying in English medium.

“Are you speaking against Jagan because he is working for SCs? You want our votes, but won’t treat us as equals. Wasn’t it a fact that Naidu had said who would want to be born as an SC?” one woman asked.

It seems the controversy has touched a raw nerve among many YSRC sympathisers. The CID notice has triggered a war of words over the alleged stifling of freedom of expression on the social media but on the ground, the verbal duel is more on government schemes and performance and the TDP appears to be on a sticky wicket.