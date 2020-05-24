STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Build Andhra Pradesh for improving State financial status, says Botcha Satyanarayana

” He added that unlike the TDP government, the YSRC was going for an open auction in a transparent way. 

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as the Opposition parties demanded that the YSRC government scrapped its plan to auction public properties under Mission Build Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has maintained that liquidation of public assets and creation of new properties is part of governance. He added the government planned to liquidate public assets for improving State’s financial position, for the welfare of the poor and for the development of infrastructure in rural and remote areas.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday to talk about the achievements of the YSRC government, marking its first anniversary, the minister, to a query, said, “Chandrababu Naidu has no right to talk about this issue. When he was in power between 1999 and 2004, they sold off a two-acre RDO office and several other assets.” He added that unlike the TDP government, the YSRC was going for an open auction in a transparent way. 

Talking about the one-year journey of the YSRC government, Botcha claimed that the government dispensation not only implemented most of the promises made in the election manifesto, but also rolled out several others. “The government has been taking steps for the welfare of all sections and an all-round development of the State,” the minister said. “We have implemented Rythu Bharosa and announced Minimum Support Price for crops even before the farmers’ started harvesting. When the traders did not come forward to purchase farmers’ produce, we came up market intervention scheme,” he said. 

Botcha Satyanarayana Andhra Pradesh
