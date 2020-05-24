STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chilli farmers stage stir demanding compensation

The farmers came to know about it through workers at the storage unit and staged a protest for nearly an hour on Guntur-Hyderabad road at Reddygudem village. 

Published: 24th May 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers staged a protest demanding compensation as the quality of red chilli stocks deteriorated due to non-functioning of air conditioners in the cold storage at Reddygudem in Guntur district on Saturday. As the ACs were under repair at Sri Venkateswara Cold Storage in Reddygudem for the past few days, quality of 20,000 red chilli bags, each weighing 40 kg, deteriorated. 

The farmers came to know about it through workers at the storage unit and staged a protest for nearly an hour on Guntur-Hyderabad road at Reddygudem village. Farmers Narasimha Rao and Ranga Rao said that they paid `400 per bag to store the bags in cold storage. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and pacified the farmers. Sub-inspector Venkata Prasad said that cold storage owners Raju and Mahesh agreed to pay compensation to the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp