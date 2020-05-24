Flights from Kadapa to V’wada, Hyd, Chennai to resume from tomorrow

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In view of relaxation from lockdown, Kadapa airport officials have made arrangements to resume flight services from May 25 as per the directions of Civil Aviation Ministry.

From May 25, flight services from Kadapa airport will resume to Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai. TruJet Airlines manager Bhavyakumar said that ticket booking has also started. Speaking on the occasion, Kadapa airport director P Sivaprasad said that all arrangements have been made to resume flight services. “Online ticket bookings have also begun and we will release flight schedule soon,” he added. Flight services have been suspended since March 23.

