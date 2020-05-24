STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave conditions to stay till tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh: IMD

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under severe summer heat, as the day temperatures hovered above 40 degree Celsius.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Several parts of Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under severe summer heat, as the day temperatures hovered above 40 degree Celsius. However, there were few places, where day time temperatures registered less than normal. 

IMD officials predicted heatwave conditions to continue till Monday and thereafter the temperature is likely to take a dip. From Tuesday, a few parts of north coastal districts and twin Godavari districts are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning. Dry weather is likely to prevail over coastal districts and Rayalaseema with maximum temperatures in isolated parts of Rayalaseema being 2-3 degree Celsius above normal on Sunday. 

On Saturday, Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district emerged the hottest place in the State with maximum temperature touching 45 degree Celsius. Kurnool in Rayalaseema with 44.5 degree Celsius was the second hottest place. Tirupati with 43.6 degree Celsius was the third hottest place in the State. 

Eleven cities and towns in the State recorded more than 40 degree Celsius and the situation is expected to continue till Monday. People were advised not to venture out in the sun and guard themselves against sunstroke by taking precautionary measures. IMD officials attributed the increase in temperature to the reduction of moisture in the air. 

