‘Improve infrastructure at quarantine camps, hospitals’ 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Advocating for stricter measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the central public health team visiting Kurnool district has advised the district administration to improve facilities at quarantine centres and increase awareness on social distancing and using face masks among the rural population.

The team, comprising Dr Madumita Dobe of All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (Kolkata), on Saturday met Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy at APSP Second Battalion Ground here.

“There is a need to increase capacity building to face any unforeseen consequences in future; strengthen manpower in hospitals and establish adequate quarantine and Covid-care centres in the district,” it said.

Meanwhile, Buggana said there was no need to panic as the number of positive cases was coming down and the situation was almost under control. Later, the minister visited the Gray Hounds site near AP Tidco Housing Colony in the city outskirts.