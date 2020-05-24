Thieves decamp with 18 tolas of gold from TTD JEO’s residence

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Thieves broke into the official residence of TTD Joint Executive Officer P Basant Kumar in Tirupati and decamped with valuables Friday midnight.

According to police, thieves managed to sneak into the bungalow through the compound wall. The burglars who managed to get into the residence through the windows, decamped with 18 tolas of gold and 500 grams of silver ornaments from the house.

After the theft came to light Saturday morning, police along with TTD vigilance and security department sleuths inspected the JEO’s official residence and also pressed sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts into service to gather clues.