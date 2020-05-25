2 CIs suspended for illegal detention of three

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two Circle Inspectors were placed under suspension for illegally detaining three persons in a cricket betting case in Guntur district. The family members of the three detainees moved the High Court which ordered an inquiry. South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao issued suspension orders to the two Circle Inspectors as per the directions of DGP Gautam Sawang.

According to reports, Guntur Urban police illegally detained three persons on October 14, 2019. The family members of detainees --Nalabolu Adinarayana, Rayapudi Srinivasa Rao and Tumati Srinivas Rao lodged a complaint at Pattabhipuram police station in Guntur on the same day. They also submitted a representation to Guntur Urban SP seeking action against the policemen. The wives of missing persons also filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court seeking directions to produce their husbands. The HC directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit the report on October 31.

Chebrolu police produced the trio before Guntur court on October 31 and the latter told the court that they have been in police custody since October 14. The HC ordered a judicial inquiry. The principal senior civil judge, who conducted the inquiry, submitted the report to the High Court. As there were contradictions in the police and judicial reports, the High Court handed over the case to CBI. Expressing displeasure at the Guntur Urban police, the bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Ramesh observed that the ‘police administration in AP reminded the days of Emergency’.

The HC directed the CBI to conduct inquiry and asked it to submit a report by June 17. South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao said that suspension orders were issued against Mallikarjuna Rao and Venkat Rao who are currently working as Tadepalli Circle Inspector and CCS Circle Inspector in Guntur. He stated that the judicial report found fault with the Circle Inspectors and the same was submitted to DGP Gautam Sawang, who ordered the suspension of the duo.