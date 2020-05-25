STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 CIs suspended for illegal detention of three

DGP Gautam Sawang takes action based on judicial report; move comes in the wake of High Court strictures

Published: 25th May 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Suspension

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two Circle Inspectors were placed under suspension for illegally detaining three persons in a cricket betting case in Guntur district. The family members of the three detainees moved the High Court which ordered an inquiry.  South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao issued suspension orders to the two Circle Inspectors as per the directions of DGP Gautam Sawang. 

According to reports, Guntur Urban police illegally detained three persons on October 14, 2019. The family members of detainees --Nalabolu Adinarayana, Rayapudi Srinivasa Rao and Tumati Srinivas Rao lodged a complaint at Pattabhipuram police station in Guntur on the same day. They also submitted a representation to Guntur Urban SP seeking action against the policemen. The wives of missing persons also filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court seeking directions to produce their husbands. The HC directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit the report on October 31. 

Chebrolu police produced the trio before Guntur court on October 31 and the latter told the court that they have been in police custody since October 14. The HC ordered a judicial inquiry. The principal senior civil judge, who conducted the inquiry, submitted the report to the High Court. As there were contradictions in the police and judicial reports, the High Court handed over the case to CBI. Expressing displeasure at the Guntur Urban police, the bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Ramesh observed that the ‘police administration in AP reminded the days of Emergency’.

The HC directed the CBI to conduct inquiry and asked it to submit a report by June 17. South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao said that suspension orders were issued against Mallikarjuna Rao and Venkat Rao who are currently working as Tadepalli Circle Inspector and CCS Circle Inspector in Guntur. He stated that the judicial report found fault with the Circle Inspectors and the same was submitted to DGP Gautam Sawang, who ordered the suspension of the duo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Inspectors Andhra Pradesh police illegal detention
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp