30 Srikakulam natives reach Vizag from Bengaluru on two-wheelers

Sree Chandana M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the country is trying to recover from the impact of lockdowns, migrant workers continue to suffer. As governments are focussed on sending them to their respective states, many are given permission to ride back home on autorickshaws or other vehicles if they own one.

One such group, of 30 men and women, was allowed to set off for Rajam in Srikakulam from Bengaluru on two-wheelers on Wednesday. The migrants, all of whom are relatives, reached Vizag on Sunday evening. They had been making a living by selling blankets, working in construction sector and doing other odd jobs in the Karnataka capital for the last 15 years.

Naga Bhushan, one of the migrants, said: “We tried to survive with whatever we had. But with so many stomachs to feed, we ran out of our savings and, so, we thought we will be better off in our hometown.” The entire family took permission from the local authorities and got themselves tested for Covid-19.

“As we had decided to leave, we went to the municipal corporation for permission. After testing all of us for Covid-19, they allowed us to go,” said Narasinga Rao.

Since Wednesday, the group has covered more than 1,000-km on mopeds and bikes after borrowing money from their neighbours. While on the way, many individuals and volunteers gave them food and water.

When they were in Vijayawada, some traffic cops took their pictures without specifying any reason. “They took pictures of our vehicles without saying anything. We do not know if they will charge us with any fine as we were not wearing helmets. We are worried about our lives and cannot afford helmets in such a situation. Three are riding each vehicle with heavy luggage. We are aware that we are violating traffic rules, but at this point, we cannot worry about all of that,” Naga Bhusan added.