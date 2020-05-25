45 more foreign returnees test positive in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 45 foreign returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in the State taking the

total number of people returned to their native places in Andhra Pradesh from abroad to 62.

Of the 45 foreign returnees who tested positive, 41 have returned from Kuwait, three from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia.

Foreign returnees apart, 44 more persons from the State tested positive for the virus taking the State tally to 2,824.

According to the media bulletin, 10,240 samples were tested in the 24 hours between Sunday 9 am to Monday 9 am, of them 44 tested positive. Meanwhile, 41 more persons got discharged after their recovery. With a total of 1884 persons discharged, active cases now stand at 884.

Seven more persons with travel history to Koyambedu Market in neighbouring Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19.