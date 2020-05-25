STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Animals, birds hit by water scarcity in Kurnool

Even people in several villages are seen travelling miles to fetch a pot of water due to the depletion in groundwater levels. 

Published: 25th May 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Birds, Bird flu, Sparrow

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Animals and birds are the worst-sufferers this summer. With increase in day to day temperatures, animals are forced to enter human habitations in search of water. With drying up of water resources in forests, bears and tigers have entered human habitations at Ahobilam, Srisailam, Rudravaram, Kothapalli and Velugodu mandals in the recent past to quench their thirst. Even people in several villages are seen travelling miles to fetch a pot of water due to the depletion in groundwater levels. 

Kurnool district has a green cover of over two lakh acres, including evergreen forests and protected forest patches. The largest concentration of forests is in three Assembly segments -- Atmakur, Nandyal and Allagadda. As per Wildlife survey records, over 700 types of animals, including cheetah, blackbuck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin and others were found in the forest. Several rare species of birds were also found in Nallamalla forest.

Wildlife enthusiast and social activist Spandana Suresh appealed to the officials of forest department to hydrate animals by creating waterholes in the forest.  M Vasanth, a resident of Kothapalli village, said with water resources in forest areas bordering Atmakur going dry, bears are entering villages in search of water. Some have even attacked civilians by entering their houses, he added.

Several stray cows, dogs, donkeys and others are also suffering due to water and fodder scarcity. Unable to feed their livestock, some of the animal rearers are shifting them to slaughter houses. Even birds are dying of dehydration due to lack of water.

Speaking to TNIE, Atmakur divisional forest officer (DFO) S Venkatesh said that they have dug up 80 saucer pits at strategic locations in Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve. Three tankers have been engaged to replenish these saucer pits, he added. Recently, solar-powered borewells were dug up at eight places in Atmakur forest division, the DFO explained. He stated that they have taken measures to check poaching and forest fires.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
summer animals birds water shortage Kurnool
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp