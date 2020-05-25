Animals, birds hit by water scarcity in Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Animals and birds are the worst-sufferers this summer. With increase in day to day temperatures, animals are forced to enter human habitations in search of water. With drying up of water resources in forests, bears and tigers have entered human habitations at Ahobilam, Srisailam, Rudravaram, Kothapalli and Velugodu mandals in the recent past to quench their thirst. Even people in several villages are seen travelling miles to fetch a pot of water due to the depletion in groundwater levels.

Kurnool district has a green cover of over two lakh acres, including evergreen forests and protected forest patches. The largest concentration of forests is in three Assembly segments -- Atmakur, Nandyal and Allagadda. As per Wildlife survey records, over 700 types of animals, including cheetah, blackbuck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin and others were found in the forest. Several rare species of birds were also found in Nallamalla forest.

Wildlife enthusiast and social activist Spandana Suresh appealed to the officials of forest department to hydrate animals by creating waterholes in the forest. M Vasanth, a resident of Kothapalli village, said with water resources in forest areas bordering Atmakur going dry, bears are entering villages in search of water. Some have even attacked civilians by entering their houses, he added.

Several stray cows, dogs, donkeys and others are also suffering due to water and fodder scarcity. Unable to feed their livestock, some of the animal rearers are shifting them to slaughter houses. Even birds are dying of dehydration due to lack of water.

Speaking to TNIE, Atmakur divisional forest officer (DFO) S Venkatesh said that they have dug up 80 saucer pits at strategic locations in Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve. Three tankers have been engaged to replenish these saucer pits, he added. Recently, solar-powered borewells were dug up at eight places in Atmakur forest division, the DFO explained. He stated that they have taken measures to check poaching and forest fires.